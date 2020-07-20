Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after buying an additional 6,255,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,913,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 175,752 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,258,000 after buying an additional 623,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,049. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

