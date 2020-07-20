Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $93.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,224. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

