Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,722 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,018,000 after buying an additional 358,293 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 611,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,967,000 after acquiring an additional 465,194 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,454,355. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64.

