Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64.

