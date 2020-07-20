Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.17. 44,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,375. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

