VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.95

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.95 and last traded at $39.81, with a volume of 184558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,925,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,891,000 after buying an additional 1,634,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,312 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,266,000.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

