ValuEngine Upgrades Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $121.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 29.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

