ValuEngine Lowers NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NRG. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut shares of NRG Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE NRG opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,782.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

