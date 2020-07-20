VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

VLOWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of VALLOUREC SA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALLOUREC SA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of VALLOUREC SA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

VLOWY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. VALLOUREC SA/S has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

