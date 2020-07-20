Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,187 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,696,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,474,000 after buying an additional 42,119 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,048 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $125,814,000 after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.06. 22,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.93. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.