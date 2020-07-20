Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 276,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,703,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,132,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 852.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.91. 65,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,125. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $188.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

