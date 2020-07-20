Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,780 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Cfra cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.83. 153,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,539,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.23. The company has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

