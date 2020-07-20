Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.36. The company had a trading volume of 231,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $206.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

