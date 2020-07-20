Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.95. 94,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,752,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.35. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.