Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,128 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 27.9% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 27.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 409.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,658. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

