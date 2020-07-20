Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 92,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $134.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. CSFB raised their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.91.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

