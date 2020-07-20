Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Caterpillar by 95.8% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 37.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.95. 49,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

