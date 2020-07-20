Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $153.69. 53,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day moving average is $152.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

