Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 79,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,965. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

