Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,752 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,719,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.07. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

