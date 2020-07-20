Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $38.56 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.