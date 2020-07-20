Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.81. 155,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,432,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

