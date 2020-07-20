Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

