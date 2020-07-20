Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 38,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,164. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.