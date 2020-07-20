Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 70,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 84,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

NYSE:PM traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

