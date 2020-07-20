Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 950 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 87.4% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.05. 5,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.93. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.06.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

