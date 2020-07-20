Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 7,006 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,221 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29.

