Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 36,833 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $63.53. 398,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,313,469. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

