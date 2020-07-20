Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,182 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.54. The stock had a trading volume of 45,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,529. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.39. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,297,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

