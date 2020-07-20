Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 20,035 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 52.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $46.01. 204,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,907,914. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

