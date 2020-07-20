Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,129 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,137,298 shares of company stock worth $844,729,990. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

PG stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.31. 26,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,800,758. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.