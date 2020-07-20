Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.83. The company had a trading volume of 118,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,288. The company has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

