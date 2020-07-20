Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 666 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 65.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 23.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.05. 108,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,639,634. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

