Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 120,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded down $3.15 on Monday, reaching $178.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.21 and a 200-day moving average of $164.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.04.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.