Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,478 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.55. The stock had a trading volume of 169,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

