Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,105 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $295.83. The company had a trading volume of 43,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,061. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.