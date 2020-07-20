Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,301 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $365.10. 14,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

