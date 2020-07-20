Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,274 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.26. 68,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.14.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

