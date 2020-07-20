Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 12,390 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 68,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $55.81. 191,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,607,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

