Utrust Market Capitalization Achieves $30.13 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $30.13 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.58 or 0.04993235 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031702 BTC.

UTK is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

