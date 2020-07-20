Universa Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Universa has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $6,172.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Universa has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Livecoin, Ethfinex and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.99 or 0.01855927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00193372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00085528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.