UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.68.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.44. The stock had a trading volume of 37,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,138. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.92. The company has a market cap of $287.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

