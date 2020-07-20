Unilever (LON:ULVR) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,300 ($52.92) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($56.61) to GBX 4,830 ($59.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,520.45 ($55.63).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,376 ($53.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.24 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,333 ($65.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,383 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,294.78.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

