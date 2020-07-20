UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TALK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 71 ($0.87) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 175 ($2.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 104.75 ($1.29).

Talktalk Telecom Group stock opened at GBX 77.40 ($0.95) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $887.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86. Talktalk Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125.50 ($1.54). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Talktalk Telecom Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Talktalk Telecom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £860,000 ($1,058,331.28). Also, insider Roger Taylor bought 768,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £737,903.04 ($908,076.59). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,991,694 shares of company stock valued at $179,641,309.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.

