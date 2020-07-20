UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bodycote (LON:BOY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 695 ($8.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 540 ($6.65) to GBX 560 ($6.89) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 678.08 ($8.34).

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 628.50 ($7.73) on Friday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 378.40 ($4.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 975 ($12.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 629.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 685.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

