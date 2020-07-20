UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) & Heartland Banccorp (NYSE:HLAN) Critical Survey

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UBS Group and Heartland Banccorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $28.31 billion 1.56 $4.30 billion $1.14 10.59 Heartland Banccorp $59.26 million 2.47 $13.20 million $6.45 11.40

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Banccorp. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Banccorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

UBS Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Banccorp has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and Heartland Banccorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 16.42% 8.55% 0.47% Heartland Banccorp 21.57% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UBS Group and Heartland Banccorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 0 7 6 0 2.46 Heartland Banccorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

UBS Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.28%. Heartland Banccorp has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.66%. Given Heartland Banccorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland Banccorp is more favorable than UBS Group.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients. This segment provides corporate and banking, lending, wealth planning, investment, asset protection, and philanthropy services, as well as family office services. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients. The Asset Management division offers investment products and services comprising equities, fixed income products, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, and asset allocation and currency investment strategies; customized multi-asset, advisory, and fiduciary services; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and fund corporate governance and white-labeling services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions; and market lending services for global wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans; personal loans, such as vehicle loans, home equity loans, and personal unsecured loans; and commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, and working capital loans and equipment financing. It also offers credit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides agribusiness lending solutions; alternative investment services; and insurance services comprising life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance. As of December 19, 2018, it operated 15 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

