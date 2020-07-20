UBS Group Boosts J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $145.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $99.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JBHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.37.

JBHT stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $138.76. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,747 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,463,000 after acquiring an additional 852,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,850,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,671,000 after acquiring an additional 427,411 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

