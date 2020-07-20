UBS Group Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $850.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $977.53.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,136.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,050.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $879.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,145.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,126.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,018. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $16,965,610,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,067,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

