Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Morgan Stanley

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWLO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.76.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $12.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $247.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $14,794,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,688,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,195 shares of company stock worth $102,326,806. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

