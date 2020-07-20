Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $240.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Twilio traded as high as $254.60 and last traded at $254.29, with a volume of 73978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $238.57.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.76.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $633,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,195 shares of company stock worth $102,326,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,874,000 after purchasing an additional 187,524 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,231,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.76.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.